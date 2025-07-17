Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Kurdish official urges authorities to 'reconsider' policy toward minorities


By AFP, 17 July 2025 15:27

Kurdish official urges authorities to 'reconsider' policy toward minorities

A Druze woman watches the Israeli army erect a concrete wall at the ceasefire line between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Syria, in Majdal Shams, July 17, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters.)

A senior official of the Kurdish administration in northern Syria on Thursday called on the authorities to "reconsider" their approach toward the country's different minorities, following violent clashes in the Druze-majority city of Sweida.

"The transitional government must undertake a comprehensive and urgent review of its approach in managing Syria's internal affairs, and initiate a serious and responsible national dialogue with all components, while respecting the specificity and the cultural and religious identity of each of them," Bedran Ciya Kurd said on X.

