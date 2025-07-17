Kurdish official urges authorities to 'reconsider' policy toward minorities

A senior official of the Kurdish administration in northern Syria on Thursday called on the authorities to "reconsider" their approach toward the country's different minorities, following violent clashes in the Druze-majority city of Sweida.

"The transitional government must undertake a comprehensive and urgent review of its approach in managing Syria's internal affairs, and initiate a serious and responsible national dialogue with all components, while respecting the specificity and the cultural and religious identity of each of them," Bedran Ciya Kurd said on X.