DIPLOMACY

Warsaw withdraws its ambassador to Hungary after asylum granted to wanted politician


By AFP, 17 July 2025 14:48

A Polish flag next to a European flag. (Credit: AFP archive photo.)

Poland has withdrawn its ambassador to Hungary, who had been recalled to Warsaw for consultations since December, after Hungarian authorities granted refugee status to the former Polish Deputy Justice Minister wanted for corruption, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"The ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Hungary completed his term on July 15," according to a message sent to AFP by the ministry, emphasizing that this decision follows "the hostile act toward the Republic of Poland, namely the granting of political asylum to former Deputy Minister Marcin Romanowski, who is wanted for criminal acts."

