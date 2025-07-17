Israel claims it killed 2 Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon; MBS praises Sharaa for steps taken to contain violence in Syria | LIVE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday accused Israel of “using the Druze as a pretext for its illegal action” in Syria.
“Israel, using the Druze as a pretext, has been extending its illegal action to neighboring Syria for the past two days,” accused the Turkish head of state, believing that “the main problem in the region is Israeli aggression.”
The foreign ministers of several Arab countries, including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt, along with Turkey's foreign minister, held intensive discussions on the situation in Syria.
At the end of the meetings, they reaffirmed their standard position and joint efforts to support the Syrian government in rebuilding the country, guaranteeing its security, stability, unity, sovereignty and the rights of all its citizens, according to a statement relayed by the office of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry.
The release also relayed a joint statement to,
"1) Support Syria's security, unity, stability and sovereignty, rejecting any foreign interference,
2) Welcome the agreement putting an end to the crisis in the province of Sweida, insisting on its implementation to protect Syria and its inhabitants,
3) Endorse the Syrian President's commitment to prosecute those responsible for the violations in Sweida, and to strengthen security and the rule of law throughout Syria, while rejecting violence, sectarianism and incitement to hatred,
4) Strongly condemn the repeated Israeli attacks on Syria, calling them flagrant violations of international law that threaten Syrian stability and sovereignty, and jeopardize reconstruction efforts,
5) Affirm that Syria's security and stability are fundamental to regional security,
6) Call on the international community to support Syrian reconstruction, urge the Security Council to uphold its responsibilities to ensure Israel's complete withdrawal from occupied Syrian territories, the cessation of Israeli hostilities, compliance with the 1974 disengagement agreement, and implementation of resolution 2766."
🛑 Syrian Bedouin fighters launched a new offensive on Thursday in Sweida province against armed Druze groups, a Bedouin military commander told Reuters, despite a truce announced the previous evening to end several days of bloody clashes.
The commander clarified that the truce only concerned government forces and not their own, adding that his men were seeking to free members of their community detained in recent days by armed Druze groups.
The United States unequivocally condemns the violence that recently struck the predominantly Druze town of Sweida in Syria and insists that Damascus investigate all reports of abuses and hold those responsible to account, a Reuters-quoted U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.
The official said there was no change in U.S. policy towards Syria, where in the south dozens were killed in several days of conflict pitting Druze fighters against government forces and Bedouin tribes.
“All parties must take a step back and engage in constructive dialogue leading to a lasting cease-fire,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “The government must investigate all reports of abuses and hold the perpetrators accountable,” he added.
The granddaughter of Druze sheikh Merhej Shahin announced on Thursday that he had been found alive in southern Syria. However, his family had been informed of his death by an unknown person, following the broadcast of a video showing him being humiliated by an armed man who shaved his moustache.
A video widely circulated on social networks on Tuesday showed the 80-year-old sheikh standing outside his home, while a man in military garb held his head with one hand and shaved his moustache with the other. This act is considered a profound humiliation within the Druze community.
🛑 The Slovenian government has announced measures to ban two far-right Israeli ministers from entering the country, a move billed as “a first in the European Union.”
Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, key partners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, are to be declared “personae non gratae” because of their “genocidal statements, encouraging extreme violence and serious violations of the human rights of Palestinians,” according to a statement.
Gaza's Health Ministry said that 94 people had been killed and 367 wounded in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
According to the statement, 26 people were killed while receiving humanitarian aid.
The number of Palestinians killed since the start of the war now stands at 58,667, according to the Ministry.
According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), in a telephone conversation with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, praised the measures taken by Damascus to contain the recent security events that have shaken the country.
MBS, who received a call from the Syrian president, expressed “the Kingdom's confidence in the Syrian government's ability to ensure security and stability under the latter's leadership,” according to SPA.
The Crown Prince also “hailed the efforts” undertaken by Sharaa to keep Syria on the “right track,” preserve the country's unity and prevent any attempts to sow discord. For his part, the Syrian President expressed his thanks to the Kingdom for its positions of solidarity towards Syria, as well as his appreciation for MBS' efforts and initiatives in favor of security and stability in Syria and the region.
Israeli drones fly over Baalbeck and the surrounding area, according to our correspondent in the Bekaa.
The Israeli army announced that it had “struck and eliminated” Hassan Ahmad Sabra, a “commander of the naval unit of Hezbollah's Radwan force,” in the Kfour region of southern Lebanon this morning.
In addition, less than an hour after the first attack, “another Hezbollah militant was eliminated while attempting to rebuild a terrorist infrastructure in the Naqoura region of southern Lebanon,” the statement added.
This morning, our correspondent in the South reported that two people were killed in two Israeli drone strikes that targeted a vehicle in Kfour and a truck in Naqoura.
The bombing in Gaza of a church under "France's historic protection" is "inadmissible," says the French Foreign Minister, quoted by AFP.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa discussed the Israeli attacks on Damascus in a telephone call, Reuters reported, citing the Turkish presidency. During the call, Erdogan expressed his support for Damascus.
According to the Presidency, Erdogan told Sharaa that Israel's attacks were unacceptable and a threat to the entire region, and that Ankara welcomed the cease-fire reached with Syria's Druze. The Syrian President thanked Erdogan for Turkey's support in protecting Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Benjamin Netanyahu says the cease-fire in Syria was achieved "through force," according to AFP.
"A cease-fire has been established and Syrian forces have withdrawn [from southern Syria] towards Damascus. This is important. It's a cease-fire achieved by force. Not by demands, not by plea — by force," Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.
The Israeli military announced that it intercepted two rockets fired towards the outskirts of the Gaza Strip from the northern part of the enclave.
Gaza: 'We know for certain that a tank struck the church,' says Jerusalem Cardinal
In statements reported by Vatican News, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, confirmed that "four people are critically injured" following the attack on the Catholic church in Gaza City, in addition to the two confirmed fatalities.
Two of the wounded are in "serious condition," he added.
"What we know for certain is that a tank — the Israeli army claims it was by mistake, but we are not sure — directly hit the church," said Cardinal Pizzaballa.
Among the six injured is Father Gabriel Romanelli, the priest of the Catholic community in Gaza City, who was lightly wounded in the leg. Father Romanelli was close to the late Pope Francis, who had regularly called on the parishioners in Gaza since the beginning of the war.
Pope Leo XIV expresses deep sorrow over attack on Gaza’s Catholic church, calls for cease-fire
Pope Leo XIV has said he his "deeply saddened" over the military attack on the Catholic Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, which resulted in two fatalities, without directly mentioning Israel.
A telegram of condolences issued by the Vatican, signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's second-in-command, reads, "His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injuries caused by the military attack on the Catholic Church of the Holy Family in Gaza."
The Pope reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and voiced his "deep hope for dialogue, reconciliation, and lasting peace in the region," according to AFP.
Death toll from violence in southern Syria rises to 516, says OSDH
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), the death toll from recent violence in southern Syria has now reached 516, as reported by AFP.
Kurdish official calls for review of Syrian authorities’ approach to minorities
A senior official from the Kurdish administration in northern Syria has urged the authorities to "reconsider" their approach to the country’s minorities following violent clashes in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida.
"The transitional government must urgently and thoroughly review its approach to managing Syria's internal affairs and engage in a serious and responsible national dialogue with all components, while respecting the cultural and religious identity of each," Bedran Ciya Kurd stated on X.
Kurdish official urges Syrian authorities to reconsider approach to minorities after Sweida clashes
A senior official from the Kurdish administration in northern Syria called on Thursday for the authorities to "reconsider" their approach toward the country’s various minorities, following violent clashes in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida.
"The transitional government must urgently and thoroughly review its approach to managing Syria's internal affairs and engage in a serious and responsible national dialogue with all components, while respecting the cultural and religious identity of each," said Bedran Ciya Kurd on X.
Israeli church attack kills 60-year-old janitor and 84-year-old woman
Al Jazeera published further details about the two victims killed in today’s Israeli airstrike on the Catholic Church in Gaza City. They have been identified as the parish’s 60-year-old janitor and an 84-year-old woman, who was receiving psychosocial support inside a Caritas tent on the church grounds, according to Caritas Jerusalem.
At least 25 killed in Gaza from Israeli strikes since morning
The death toll in Gaza from Israeli airstrikes since this morning has reached at least 25, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.
In Gaza City alone, 19 deaths have been reported. The latest victims are two people killed in a bombing that targeted Al-Hajjar Street in the Al-Touffah neighborhood, in the city's east.
Israeli army opens investigation into Gaza church strike
The Israeli military stated on its X account that it was "aware of reports regarding damage to the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza and casualties on site," adding that "the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation."
"The Israeli army is doing everything possible to minimize harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused," the statement said.
Syrian Druze spiritual leader calls for border crossing Bbetween Sweida and Jordan
Sheikh Abou Salmane Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria, has called for the opening of a border crossing between Sweida and Jordan, highlighting the humanitarian importance of such routes during these critical times. He expressed hope that "urgent measures" would be taken to facilitate communication and ease the suffering of citizens.
In his statement, the dignitary also requested the opening of routes towards the Kurdish community, which is seeking autonomy from the central Syrian government. The statement condemned the "savagery" of recent "cowardly" attacks targeting unarmed civilians.
Israeli strike on Gaza church: Civil defense reports two killed, AFP Says
Syria: Russian diplomacy condemns Israeli strikes as "violation" of international law, reports AFP
Russian diplomacy has condemned Israeli airstrikes in Syria, officially conducted in support of the Druze community in the country’s south, calling them a "blatant violation" of Syria’s sovereignty and international law.
“These attacks, which violate the country’s sovereignty and international legal norms, deserve to be firmly condemned,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.
Israeli airstrike hits catholic church in Gaza, several injured
The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed in a statement that the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza was hit by Israeli airstrikes this morning. "There are several injured on site, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli," the statement said. "At this time, no deaths have been confirmed, but the church has sustained damage."
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reports two women killed and several others injured, including a priest.
The strike on the Catholic Church in Gaza has left several people injured, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, as reported by AFP.
Four Israeli soldiers who returned from Gaza commit suicide in less than two weeks
Four Israeli soldiers, returning from Gaza, have committed suicide in less than two weeks, as reported yesterday by the British media Middle East Eye (MEE), citing Israeli media sources.
Two of the soldiers were active-duty conscripts, while the other two were reservists who had just completed their service after weeks of fighting in Gaza. A fifth soldier was seriously injured in what appears to have been a suicide attempt.
These suicides coincide with an escalation of Hamas attacks on Israeli forces in Gaza over recent weeks, including attempts to capture soldiers.
Lebanese Health Ministry confirms one dead in Israeli drone strike on Naqoura
The Lebanese Health Ministry has confirmed the death of one person in this morning's Israeli drone strike on Naqoura.
Israeli strikes hit catholic church in Gaza, says Giorgia Meloni on X
"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which also hit the Church of the Holy Family. ‘The attacks Israel has been carrying out against the civilian population for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such behavior,’" Meloni said on X.
Lebanese Health Ministry confirms casualties in Kfour drone strike
The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed in a statement that the Israeli drone strike on Kfour (Nabatieh) this morning resulted in one death and two injuries. According to our correspondent, the victim was identified as Hassan Ahmad Sabra, from Kantara, who lived in Jebshit.
Syria: AFP photographer reports 15 bodies found in central Sweida after government forces withdraw
⚡ Another Israeli drone strike has hit southern Lebanon, this time targeting a truck traveling in Naqoura, according to local sources cited by our correspondent. According to an initial report, the strike killed one person.
An Israeli drone dropped a bomb on Naqoura before crashing due to a “technical malfunction,” according to information from our correspondent in the South.
Southern Lebanon: Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Kfour
An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in Kfour, in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, according to our correspondent.
Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the vehicle was killed in the strike.
Progress reported in truce talks between Israel and Hamas
As part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Doha, Israel has presented a new withdrawal map, which Hamas has reportedly approved, according to sources cited by the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ghad.
Under this proposal, Israeli forces would withdraw from the Morag corridor while remaining approximately 1.2 kilometers from the Philadelphi Corridor and 1.1 kilometers from the eastern and northern edges of the Gaza Strip.
One of the key sticking points in recent days has been disagreement over the positioning of Israeli troops during the ceasefire, with Israel’s insistence on maintaining a presence in the Morag corridor being the main point of contention.
Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza rises to 18
Medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 18 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn today.
According to local correspondents, eight people were killed and several injured in a drone strike on the town of al-Taouam in northern Gaza.
At least ten additional fatalities have been reported in Gaza City following Israeli bombings in various neighborhoods.
Israeli strikes: China calls for respect of Syria’s sovereignty
China has called for respect for Syria’s sovereignty following Israeli airstrikes officially carried out in support of the Druze community in the country’s south, AFP reports.
“Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, and no actions should be taken that could lead to an escalation, especially given the current state of unrest in the Middle East,” said Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, during a regular press briefing, as quoted by AFP.
Houthis claim missile launch at Israel, intercepted by army
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed last night that they launched a missile at Israel, which was intercepted by the Israeli military, according to AFP.
The rebels targeted Tel Aviv airport “with a ballistic missile,” said their spokesperson Yahya Saree.
Earlier, the Israeli army had announced that it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, after sirens sounded in several regions of Israel. “Following the sirens, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the army said in a statement.
Syria: Government forces withdraw from Druze-majority province of Sweida
Syrian government forces have withdrawn from the entire Druze-majority province of Sweida in southern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and witnesses told AFP.
The withdrawal follows a cease-fire agreement declared yesterday.
President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced overnight the transfer of security responsibilities in Sweida — scene of deadly sectarian clashes that have killed over 350 people since Sunday — to “local factions.”
Palestinian Health Ministry publishes full list of those killed in Gaza
Gaza’s Ministry of Health has released a comprehensive list of Palestinians officially killed since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on the enclave, spanning from October 7, 2023, to July 15, 2025.
Published via Telegram, the document contains 2,086 pages and lists 58,380 names, detailing each victim’s name, age, gender, and ID number.
Among them are 953 infants under the age of one. The first nine names on the list are newborns killed on the day of their birth.
Sharaa announces security transfer to Druze in Sweida
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced last night the handover of security responsibilities in southern Sweida to “local factions and Druze sheikhs,” amid ongoing communal violence that has left more than 350 dead since Sunday.
Sharaa said the decision was made to avoid “an open war” with Israel, whose intervention in the conflict he condemned.
“We prioritized the interests of Syrians over chaos and destruction,” he stated in a televised address.
Gaza: Overnight Israeli strikes kill at least four Palestinians, school hit in Deir al-Balah
The Israeli military continued airstrikes on Gaza overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, targeting multiple areas across the enclave.
In Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, a bombing hit a school, killing at least four people, according to Al Jazeera. In northern Gaza, in the Nasser neighborhood of Gaza City, another raid targeted a group of civilians, killing at least one person and injuring several others, initial reports said.
On the diplomatic front, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that ongoing cease-fire negotiations may soon yield results, teasing “good news” to come.
According to the latest count from Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 58,380 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023.
Southern Lebanon: Israeli soldiers blow up house in Houla, drone activity over Nabatieh
During an otherwise relatively quiet night in southern Lebanon, Israeli soldiers emerged around 2:30 a.m. from one of five positions they still occupy in the area and infiltrated the border village of Houla (Marjayoun district), where they blew up a house using explosives.
According to our correspondent, the destroyed building was located 1,500 meters from the border, halfway between two remaining Israeli positions: the “Abad” post and the route between Houla and Markaba.
Additionally, this Thursday morning, continuous overflights of Israeli drones have been reported over the city of Nabatieh and its outskirts.
