Israel strikes Syria as Sweida clashes kill over 350: Everything you need to know this Thursday

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, July 17, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz Some key things to watch today:Latest developments in Syria and the outcomes of ongoing international diplomatic initiatives.3p.m. Cabinet meeting is set to discuss nominations, the Jdeideh landfill issue, developments in Syria, and various other projects.Ongoing developments in cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel. Israel strikes Syrian Army base as Sweida clashes kill more than 350 people: An Israeli airstrike hit a Syrian Army headquarters in Damascus, as renewed fighting in southern Syria’s Sweida raised the death toll since Sunday to over 350 people, including Druze civilians reportedly executed by government forces. Ahmad al-Sharaa announced early on Thursday the transfer of security responsibilities in Sweida...
