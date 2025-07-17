Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

morning brief

Israel strikes Syria as Sweida clashes kill over 350: Everything you need to know this Thursday

Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Thursday, July 17.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 17 July 2025 09:12

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, July 17, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz Some key things to watch today:Latest developments in Syria and the outcomes of ongoing international diplomatic initiatives.3p.m. Cabinet meeting is set to discuss nominations, the Jdeideh landfill issue, developments in Syria, and various other projects.Ongoing developments in cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel. Israel strikes Syrian Army base as Sweida clashes kill more than 350 people: An Israeli airstrike hit a Syrian Army headquarters in Damascus, as renewed fighting in southern Syria’s Sweida raised the death toll since Sunday to over 350 people, including Druze civilians reportedly executed by government forces. Ahmad al-Sharaa announced early on Thursday the transfer of security responsibilities in Sweida...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, July 17, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz Some key things to watch today:Latest developments in Syria and the outcomes of ongoing international diplomatic initiatives.3p.m. Cabinet meeting is set to discuss nominations, the Jdeideh landfill issue, developments in Syria, and various other projects.Ongoing developments in cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel. Israel strikes Syrian Army base as Sweida clashes kill more than 350 people: An Israeli airstrike hit a Syrian Army headquarters in Damascus, as renewed fighting in southern Syria’s Sweida raised the death toll since Sunday to over 350 people, including Druze civilians reportedly executed by government forces. Ahmad al-Sharaa announced early on Thursday the transfer of security responsibilities in Sweida...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read