UN secretary-general 'condemns' Israeli strikes in Syria

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday "condemned" Israeli strikes in Syria and said he was "alarmed" by deadly clashes in the south of the country, his spokesperson said.

The secretary-general "condemns Israel's escalating strikes on Sweida, Daraa and central Damascus, as well as the reported redeployment of Israeli forces in the Golan," his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a brief statement.

On Wednesday, Israel bombed the headquarters of the Syrian army in Damascus. It threatened to intensify its strikes against Syrian forces if they did not leave the southern Druze-majority region of Sweida, where violence has killed more than 300 people in three days.