Israel military says reinforcing forces in Syrian border area

Israel on Wednesday said it was sending more troops to the border with Syria, after vowing to step up attacks if government forces were not withdrawn from the south of the country.
"In accordance with the situational assessment, the [Israeli military] has decided to reinforce its forces in the area of the Syrian border," a statement read.
