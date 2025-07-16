Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Israel military says reinforcing forces in Syrian border area


AFP / 16 July 2025 13:40

Israel on Wednesday said it was sending more troops to the border with Syria, after vowing to step up attacks if government forces were not withdrawn from the south of the country.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, the [Israeli military] has decided to reinforce its forces in the area of the Syrian border," a statement read.

