SYRIA

Israel military says hit entrance of Syrian military HQ in Damascus


AFP / 16 July 2025 13:26

Israel said Wednesday it had hit Syria's military headquarters, after vowing to step up strikes unless the government withdrew its forces from areas in Syria's south that recently saw deadly clashes between Druze and Bedouin tribes.

"A short while ago, the [Israeli military] struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria," a statement read.

Syrian state television reported that two people were wounded in central Damascus, without giving the exact location.

