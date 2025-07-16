Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
'Netanyahu wants a Syria neutralized as a threat to Israel, like Egypt or Jordan'

After new strikes by Israel in the Sweida region, Nicholas Heras, director of strategy at the New Lines Institute, provides an update.

L'OLJ / By Noura DOUKHI, 16 July 2025 11:36

'Netanyahu wants a Syria neutralized as a threat to Israel, like Egypt or Jordan'

Plumes of smoke rise during clashes in the city of Sweida, which has a Druze majority, on July 15, 2025. (Credit: Shadi al-Dubaisi/AFP)

Once again, Israel struck Syria. This time, Israel intervened in the confrontation that had roiled since Sunday in the predominantly Druze region of Sweida in southern Syria, having already stepped in earlier in May under the pretext of protecting this minority. As fierce clashes pitted Druze fighters against Bedouin tribes — with Syrian forces intervening on behalf of the latter — Israel confirmed Tuesday it struck regime targets, after conducting attacks the previous day against several government tanks.These latest military operations in Syria come as backroom talks continue over a possible normalization of relations between the two countries. On Saturday, two Syrian and Israeli officials reportedly met in Baku on the sidelines of President Ahmad al-Sharaa's visit to Azerbaijan. Nicholas Heras, director of strategy at the New...
