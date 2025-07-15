Faraya murder case: 2 arrest warrants issued

Acting first investigative judge at the Mount Lebanon Court of Appeal, Nicolas Mansour, issued two arrest warrants on Monday, one against L.B. and the other against M.A. in the case of the Faraya crime committed last February.

The victim, Khalil Khalil, 20, was killed in Faraya (Kesrouan) during the night of Feb. 1-2, following an altercation over the right of way with R.S. After the dispute, the latter contacted a friend, J.C., asking him to pursue Khalil, according to a source close to the case. Feeling chased, Khalil headed to his father’s hotel in Faraya while calling his brother for help. Arriving at the hotel’s parking area, he reportedly stopped his car and got out. Cornered by a vehicle driven by J.C., who was accompanied by his friend T.S., he was then violently struck several times.

The subject of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Mansour on Monday, M.A. is R.A.'s brother, who is the partner of J.C.’s mother. The latter two rushed to the crime scene to help J.C. escape. M.A. was arrested two weeks ago by an Internal Security Forces (ISF) intelligence patrol. He broke his leg while attempting to flee. After questioning him on Monday, Mansour indicted him for helping the killer, J.C., escape to Tripoli (northern Lebanon).

J.C.’s mother is currently in detention, while her partner remains at large.

The other person subject to an arrest warrant issued Monday, L.B., is reportedly implicated in inciting the murder. She is the partner of R.S.

In total, six people are now behind bars in this case, including R.S., J.C., the latter’s friend T.S., who was with him in the vehicle, as well as his mother. All were arrested at the beginning of March.