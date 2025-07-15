US envoy says working to restore calm in Syria, calls clashes 'worrisome'

U.S. diplomat Tom Barrack said Tuesday that deadly violence in Syria's southern province of Sweida was "worrisome" and that his government was working to restore calm in the country.

"The recent skirmishes in Sweida are worrisome on all sides, and we are attempting to come to a peaceful, inclusive outcome for Druze, Bedouin tribes, the Syrian government and Israeli forces," Barrack, Washington's special envoy to Syria, said on X, naming the parties involved in the violence since Sunday.