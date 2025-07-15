Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

US envoy says working to restore calm in Syria, calls clashes 'worrisome'


AFP / 15 July 2025 20:15

Members of the Syrian security forces walk through the Druze-majority town of Sweida on July 15, 2025. (Credit: Bakr Alkasem/AFP)

U.S. diplomat Tom Barrack said Tuesday that deadly violence in Syria's southern province of Sweida was "worrisome" and that his government was working to restore calm in the country.

"The recent skirmishes in Sweida are worrisome on all sides, and we are attempting to come to a peaceful, inclusive outcome for Druze, Bedouin tribes, the Syrian government and Israeli forces," Barrack, Washington's special envoy to Syria, said on X, naming the parties involved in the violence since Sunday.

