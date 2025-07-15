Monitor says Syrian forces, allies execute 19 Druze civilians

A war monitor accused Syrian government forces and allied groups on Tuesday of killing 19 Druze civilians in "field executions" around Sweida, including 12 shot dead at a guest house.

Syria's defence ministry announced a cease-fire in Druze-majority Sweida after entering the city Tuesday morning following clashes with Druze fighters.

Damascus had deployed troops to the area in what it said was an effort to quell deadly fighting between the Druze and Bedouin tribes.

"Members of the defence and interior ministries carried out field executions of 12 civilians after storming the Radwan family guest house in the city of Sweida," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based monitor with sources on the ground.

An unverified video clip circulating on social media showed at least 10 people in civilian clothes covered in blood inside a guest house. Pictures of Druze dignitaries lay scattered around the room, alongside damaged furniture.

The Observatory also reported that an armed group, it said was affiliated with government forces, had executed "four Druze civilians, including a woman, at the Mazlouma guest house in the village of Thaala" in Sweida province.

Additionally, it said an armed group affiliated with government security forces had opened fire on three siblings near the al-Basha roundabout north of Sweida city while they were with their mother, who witnessed the killings.

Syrian authorities have yet to issue any statement on the reported incidents.