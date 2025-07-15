Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Syria defense minister announces cease-fire in Druze-majority Sweida


AFP / 15 July 2025 12:21

Syria defense minister announces cease-fire in Druze-majority Sweida

Syria's security forces enter the predominantly Druze city of Sweida on July 15, 2025, following clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters. (Credit: Sam Hariri/AFP)

Syria's defense minister announced a cease-fire in the Druze-majority city of Sweida on Tuesday after government forces entered the city to end deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.

"To all units operating within the city of Sweida, we declare a complete cease-fire after an agreement with the city's notables and dignitaries," Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra posted on X. Clashes had erupted between government forces and Druze fighters after contradictory statements from Druze religious leaders, with most urging fighters to lay down their arms.

