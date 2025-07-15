Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

Syria

Israel strikes Sweida as Syrian government forces enter city


AFP / 15 July 2025 12:19

Israel strikes Sweida as Syrian government forces enter city

Smoke billows during clashes in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida on July 15, 2025, following clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters. (Credit: Shadi al-Dubaisi/AFP)

Syrian state media reported that the Israeli military struck the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Tuesday, as Syrian government forces entered the Druze-majority city to end deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.

State-run media outlet SANA said that an "Israeli occupation aircraft" targeted the city of Sweida. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had warned Damascus on Monday not to target the Druze after striking tanks in Sweida province.

Syrian state media reported that the Israeli military struck the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Tuesday, as Syrian government forces entered the Druze-majority city to end deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.

State-run media outlet SANA said that an "Israeli occupation aircraft" targeted the city of Sweida. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had warned Damascus on Monday not to target the Druze after striking tanks in Sweida province.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read