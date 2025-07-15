Israel strikes Sweida as Syrian government forces enter city

Syrian state media reported that the Israeli military struck the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Tuesday, as Syrian government forces entered the Druze-majority city to end deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.
Syrian state media reported that the Israeli military struck the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Tuesday, as Syrian government forces entered the Druze-majority city to end deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.
State-run media outlet SANA said that an "Israeli occupation aircraft" targeted the city of Sweida. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had warned Damascus on Monday not to target the Druze after striking tanks in Sweida province.