SUDAN

Paramilitary attack kills 48 in village


By AFP, 14 July 2025 22:54

Paramilitaries from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed 48 civilians during an attack on a village in central Sudan, a pro-democracy group announced Monday.

Emergency Lawyers, an organization that has documented human rights violations since the start of the war between the army and the RSF, added that paramilitary fighters stormed the village of Oum Garfa in North Kordofan state on Sunday, where they set homes on fire and looted property.

