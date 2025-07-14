Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
IRAQ

Two drones strike oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan


By AFP, 14 July 2025 22:49

Two drones loaded with explosives targeted an oil field Monday in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, Kurdish security forces announced.

"At 8:20 p.m. and 8:25 p.m. [5:20 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. GMT], two drones loaded with explosives crashed onto the Khurmala oil field in Erbil province, without causing casualties," said the Kurdistan counterterrorism services, in northern Iraq.

