Two drones strike oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan

Two drones loaded with explosives targeted an oil field Monday in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, Kurdish security forces announced.

"At 8:20 p.m. and 8:25 p.m. [5:20 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. GMT], two drones loaded with explosives crashed onto the Khurmala oil field in Erbil province, without causing casualties," said the Kurdistan counterterrorism services, in northern Iraq.