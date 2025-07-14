Government moves to strengthen oversight around Beirut airport to combat foul odors

BEIRUT — Lebanon's Cabinet decided during its Friday session to step up health and environmental inspections at farms and slaughterhouses near Beirut airport, Choueifat and surrounding areas, according to a statement from the Cabinet presidency’s press office.

The government instructed the relevant ministries and public bodies, as well as the Council for Development and Reconstruction, to reinforce health and environmental standards at all farms and slaughterhouses — each within their respective jurisdictions. The move follows a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail in late June, which focused on the issue of foul odors affecting these areas.

"Despite efforts made to improve roads and rehabilitate the area around the airport," the emissions "remain an obstacle to maximizing the results of these improvements," the statement read. They also damage "the image of the capital and the health of citizens, which requires addressing them by enhancing control and implementing strict public safety and health standards," it added.

In light of the situation, Salam called for increased inspections to tackle the foul odors near the airport, the statement concluded.

The decision comes as Lebanon undertakes a major infrastructure project to rehabilitate the road linking the airport to the capital. The road, which runs through Beirut’s southern suburbs, was heavily damaged by the Israeli offensive in 2023-2024.

Launched in April, the project involves restoring eight kilometers of infrastructure between the airport and the city center. Work includes road and sidewalk repairs, replacement of damaged barriers, installation of new traffic signs, traffic lights, trees, ground reflectors and shock absorption systems, with the aim of improving safety and modernizing the route.