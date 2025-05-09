Trump met with Israeli strategic affairs minister in charge of hostage negotiations | Live

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar tomorrow, Saturday, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's trip to the Middle East scheduled for next week, Iranian diplomats announced. Araghchi will first travel to Riyadh to "meet and discuss with senior Saudi officials" and then to Doha "to participate in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue Conference," according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

Trump is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to 16. This trip would have been the U.S. president's first foreign trip since returning to office in January, had it not been for his brief trip to Rome for Pope Francis's funeral. On Wednesday, Trump said that he would "make a decision" on how the United States refers to the Gulf, after several American media outlets attributed his intention to call it the "Arabian Gulf" or "Arabian Gulf" rather than the "Persian Gulf." This decision would offend Iran at a time when Washington is holding nuclear talks with Tehran.

Araghchi said such a move would signal "hostile intent directed against Iran and its people."