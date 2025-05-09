Lebanon president hopes Pope Leo will boost interfaith ties

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the Arab world's only Christian head of state, congratulated newly elected Pope Leo XIV on Thursday, expressing hope that he would strengthen interfaith dialogue.
Aoun, elected in January under Lebanon's multi-confessional power-sharing system, said in a statement from his office that he hoped the new pontiff would "strengthen dialogue between religions and cultures."
