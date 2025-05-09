Series of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh area and first American elected new pope: Everything you need to know this Friday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Friday, May 9.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 09 May 2025 09:11
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, May 9, 2025Some key things to watch today:10 a.m.: Finance Minister Yassine Jaber meets with the Economic, Social and Environmental Council over IMF talks.10:30 a.m.: Foreign Minister Joe Rajji meets with UNIFIL head Aroldo Lazzaro.Updates on efforts to broker a new cease-fire between Hamas and Israel to bring an end to the war in Gaza.Flurry of Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh kills two Hezbollah members: At least two people, identified as Hezbollah members, were killed and eight others injured in the wave of Israeli airstrikes that tore through Nabatieh yesterday afternoon, numbering at least 15 strikes in quick succession according to area residents’ reports. The Israeli army claimed the strikes disabled part of a purported “underground project” built by Hezbollah,...
