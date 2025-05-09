Series of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh area and first American elected new pope: Everything you need to know this Friday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, May 9, 2025Some key things to watch today:10 a.m.: Finance Minister Yassine Jaber meets with the Economic, Social and Environmental Council over IMF talks.10:30 a.m.: Foreign Minister Joe Rajji meets with UNIFIL head Aroldo Lazzaro.Updates on efforts to broker a new cease-fire between Hamas and Israel to bring an end to the war in Gaza.Flurry of Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh kills two Hezbollah members: At least two people, identified as Hezbollah members, were killed and eight others injured in the wave of Israeli airstrikes that tore through Nabatieh yesterday afternoon, numbering at least 15 strikes in quick succession according to area residents’ reports. The Israeli army claimed the strikes disabled part of a purported “underground project” built by Hezbollah,...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.

