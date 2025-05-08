REFORMS
Bank restructuring: Souhaid sounds alarm, Kanaan creates (sub-)committee
The Central Bank governor strongly criticized the draft law under review in Parliament.
L'OLJ / By Mounir YOUNES, 08 May 2025 15:32
Are we already witnessing a repetition of the spring 2020 scenario, when, during the first round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), members of the parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee derailed the reform process from the start by setting up a fact-finding committee to “harmonize views” on the extent of the losses in the financial system?At least, this is the impression some MPs had yesterday, following the second meeting of the Finance and Budget Committee dedicated to the banking sector restructuring draft. At the end of the meeting, the committee’s head MP Ibrahim Kanaan (ex-Free Patriotic Movement) announced the establishment of a subcommittee aimed at “harmonizing” and bridging the differences of opinion between the central bank and the Finance Ministry on this matter. Context Aoun to Souhaid: You...
