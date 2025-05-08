Five dead in Israeli strike, Beit Lahiya

Palestinian civil defense reported five people killed early Thursday in an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Five people died and several were injured following an Israeli airstrike (Thursday) at dawn on the house of the Abou Rayyan family in the town of Beit Lahiya,” said spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal to AFP. The Israeli army has not responded to these reports.

After a two-month truce, Israel resumed its offensive on March 18, claiming to be forcing Hamas to release the last hostages taken during its Oct. 7, 2023, attack, which sparked the war. On Wednesday, civil defense announced that at least 59 people had been killed in several Israeli strikes, the deadliest of which resulted in 33 deaths in Gaza City, in the northern part of the territory. On Monday, Israel unveiled a plan for the “conquest” of the Gaza Strip, which involves a massive displacement of its population and has drawn widespread condemnation worldwide. The Israeli authorities have also imposed a strict blockade on the Gaza Strip since March 2, preventing any humanitarian aid from entering. More than thirty independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council called on Wednesday for countries to “act urgently to end the ongoing genocide” in the Palestinian territory.