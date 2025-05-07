One killed in Israeli strike targetting vehicle in Saida

An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the Villas neighborhood of Saida on Wednesday at 4:20 a.m., reported L'Orient Today's correspondent in south Lebanon, Mountasser Abdallah. The explosion caused the car to catch fire immediately. According to witnesses, rescue workers extracted the body of one deceased person from the burning vehicle.

On Tuesday, an Israeli drone targeted a car in the ‘al-Jamaat’ neighborhood of the village of Kfar Roummane (Nabatieh). The strike killed a Hezbollah fighter identified by Israel as a ‘logistics officer’ for the party, who was driving the vehicle, while also injuring a Syrian passerby. These incidents occur as the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro, on Tuesday urged the Israeli army to ‘fully withdraw from Lebanese territory and not target prefabs in border villages.’

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, following two months of intense Israeli bombings and a ground incursion into Lebanese territory, the Israeli army regularly conducts attacks in Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure, which has been significantly weakened, while claiming to respect the ceasefire.

According to the truce, Hezbollah was to reposition its forces north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers from the Israeli border, and dismantle its remaining military infrastructure in the south of the country. In return, Israel was to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon, but its troops remain deployed in five ‘strategic’ positions.