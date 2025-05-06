Rise in gasoline prices, gas and fuel prices drop

Gasoline prices rose Thursday in Lebanon, while the price of gas cylinders and diesel decreased, according to the latest schedule published by the Energy and Water Ministry.

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,352,000 Lebanese pounds (+ 4,000 Lebanese pounds)

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,392,000 LL (+4,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,217,000 LL (unchanged)

– Kiloliter of fuel oil (used to power private electricity generators): $619.04, a decrease of $0.33 from the last schedule issued Friday.

– Domestic gas cylinder: 938,000 LL (-41,000 LL)