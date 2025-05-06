Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON

Rise in gasoline prices, gas and fuel prices drop


By L'Orient Today staff, 06 May 2025 12:24

A gas station in Hazmieh.(Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour.)

Gasoline prices rose Thursday in Lebanon, while the price of gas cylinders and diesel decreased, according to the latest schedule published by the Energy and Water Ministry.

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,352,000 Lebanese pounds (+ 4,000 Lebanese pounds)

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,392,000 LL (+4,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,217,000 LL (unchanged)

– Kiloliter of fuel oil (used to power private electricity generators): $619.04, a decrease of $0.33 from the last schedule issued Friday.

– Domestic gas cylinder: 938,000 LL (-41,000 LL)

