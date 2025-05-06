Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Yemenis brandish drone replicas and traditional rifles during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians and the Gaza Strip and in condemnation of Israel and the US, in the Huthi-run capital sanaa on May 2, 2025. (Credit: Mohammed Huwais/AFP.)

Live MIDDLE EAST

Israeli strikes target Sanaa | LIVE

By Renee Davis, Muntasser Abdallah, and Sarah Abdallah, 06 May 2025 11:48

What you need to know

Israeli army carried out several strikes yesterday on the Lebanon-Syria border and in southern Lebanon.

Hamas says that new truce negotiations are no longer of interest.

Sharaa received in Paris on Wednesday by Macron, with the “stabilization” of Lebanon on the agenda of the discussions.

15:40 Beirut Time

Israeli strikes target the capital Sanaa, reports AFP citing Houthi media.

14:55 Beirut Time

Yemen

Israeli army urgently calls for evacuation of Sanaa International Airport

In a post on X, the Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, called for the "immediate evacuation of the area of Sanaa International Airport and for everyone around you to be warned of the need to leave the area immediately."

"Failure to evacuate and leave the location puts you in danger," he added. This type of warning—though recurring—is unprecedented in relation to Sanaa airport and typically precedes an airstrike.

Israel issued a threat on Monday morning to retaliate "seven times harder" after a missile—allegedly fired from Yemen, according to the Israeli army—briefly shut down Ben-Gurion International Airport. On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military carried out strikes on the port of Hodeidah.

14:52 Beirut Time

14:08 Beirut Time

Qatar says "efforts are ongoing" to reach a truce agreement in Gaza

Qatar, which is mediating between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, said on Tuesday that it is continuing its efforts toward a truce in Gaza, shortly after a Hamas statement declaring that negotiations were no longer of interest at this stage.

"Our efforts are ongoing despite the difficulty of the situation and the catastrophic humanitarian conditions" in the Palestinian territory, said Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, noting "ongoing contacts" between the concerned parties, according to AFP.

13:58 Beirut Time

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed progress talks between Iran and the U.S. with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said, according to Reuters.

Putin said Russia is ready to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the US to reach a "fair agreement."

They also discussed bilateral relations, including the development of major energy projects, the Kremlin said.

12:10 Beirut Time

Houthi rebels report four killed after Israeli strikes

Houthi rebels have reported four killed in the west of the country following the strikes that Israel said it carried out the day before in response to "attacks" by the Iran-backed insurgents.

"Three people were killed and 35 injured following the American-Israeli aggression on the Bajil cement factory," while the bombing of the port of Hodeidah left one dead and four injured, reported the rebels' Al-Masirah TV channel, citing the Houthi Health Ministry.

11:53 Beirut Time

Sharaa received Wednesday in Paris by Macron, with 'stabilization' of Lebanon on the agenda

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will be received on Wednesday in Paris by Emmanuel Macron for his first visit to Europe, the Elysee Palace announced to AFP on Tuesday.

The French president "will reaffirm France's support for the building of a new Syria — a free, stable, and sovereign Syria that respects all components of Syrian society," the same source stated.

"This meeting is part of France’s historic commitment to the Syrian people, who aspire to peace and democracy," the French presidency added, assuring that Emmanuel Macron would reiterate "his demands to the Syrian government, foremost among them the stabilization of the region, especially Lebanon, as well as the fight against terrorism."

11:52 Beirut Time

Palestinians waiting in line during a food distribution in the Nuseirat camp, in central Gaza Strip, on May 5, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP.)

Hamas says new truce negotiations are no longer of interest

Hamas has stated that negotiations for a truce in Gaza are no longer of interest at this stage and called on the international community to pressure Israel to end the "war of hunger," following Israel's announcement of a plan to "conquer" the Palestinian territory.

11:50 Beirut Time

Israeli army carried out several strikes yesterday on the Lebanon-Syria border

The Israeli air force carried out six strikes last night along the Lebanon-Syria border, according to our correspondent in the Bekaa Valley, Sarah Abdallah.

The first targeted the area around Janta, on the Syrian side of the border, and the second hit the Shaara area in the Anti-Lebanon mountain range, a border region. Three additional strikes then targeted the area around Janta. One more strike hit a remote mountainous zone between Serghaya and Flita, in the Qalamoun region.

11:50 Beirut Time

Israeli night strikes target southern Lebanon

In the evening, the Israeli army also carried out four strikes on Tayr Harfa, in the Sour district, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon. Prefabricated structures were reportedly targeted.

After 11 p.m., Israeli drones fired a missile at a car scrapyard in Srifa, also in the Sour district.

11:50 Beirut Time

Israeli drones flying over southern Lebanon

Israeli drones have been flying over southern Lebanon up to Saida since last night, according to our correspondent in the region.

11:48 Beirut Time

☕Good morning and welcome to our live blog, stay tuned for updates on the situation in Lebanon and the rest of the Middle East. Including the war in Gaza, strikes on Yemen and Syria.


