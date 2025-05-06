Israeli strikes target Sanaa | LIVE

Israeli strikes target the capital Sanaa, reports AFP citing Houthi media.
Yemen
Israeli army urgently calls for evacuation of Sanaa International Airport
In a post on X, the Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, called for the "immediate evacuation of the area of Sanaa International Airport and for everyone around you to be warned of the need to leave the area immediately."
"Failure to evacuate and leave the location puts you in danger," he added. This type of warning—though recurring—is unprecedented in relation to Sanaa airport and typically precedes an airstrike.
Israel issued a threat on Monday morning to retaliate "seven times harder" after a missile—allegedly fired from Yemen, according to the Israeli army—briefly shut down Ben-Gurion International Airport. On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military carried out strikes on the port of Hodeidah.
Israeli army calls for evacuation of Sanaa International Airport
The Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli army issued a call on X urging the evacuation of Sanaa International Airport.
“We ask you to immediately evacuate the area of Sanaa International Airport and to warn everyone around you of the need to leave the premises immediately,” he said. “If you do not evacuate and leave the area, your safety will be at risk,” added Adraee.
Qatar says "efforts are ongoing" to reach a truce agreement in Gaza
Qatar, which is mediating between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, said on Tuesday that it is continuing its efforts toward a truce in Gaza, shortly after a Hamas statement declaring that negotiations were no longer of interest at this stage.
"Our efforts are ongoing despite the difficulty of the situation and the catastrophic humanitarian conditions" in the Palestinian territory, said Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, noting "ongoing contacts" between the concerned parties, according to AFP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed progress talks between Iran and the U.S. with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said, according to Reuters.
Putin said Russia is ready to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the US to reach a "fair agreement."
They also discussed bilateral relations, including the development of major energy projects, the Kremlin said.
Houthi rebels report four killed after Israeli strikes
Houthi rebels have reported four killed in the west of the country following the strikes that Israel said it carried out the day before in response to "attacks" by the Iran-backed insurgents.
"Three people were killed and 35 injured following the American-Israeli aggression on the Bajil cement factory," while the bombing of the port of Hodeidah left one dead and four injured, reported the rebels' Al-Masirah TV channel, citing the Houthi Health Ministry.
Sharaa received Wednesday in Paris by Macron, with 'stabilization' of Lebanon on the agenda
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will be received on Wednesday in Paris by Emmanuel Macron for his first visit to Europe, the Elysee Palace announced to AFP on Tuesday.
The French president "will reaffirm France's support for the building of a new Syria — a free, stable, and sovereign Syria that respects all components of Syrian society," the same source stated.
"This meeting is part of France’s historic commitment to the Syrian people, who aspire to peace and democracy," the French presidency added, assuring that Emmanuel Macron would reiterate "his demands to the Syrian government, foremost among them the stabilization of the region, especially Lebanon, as well as the fight against terrorism."
Hamas says new truce negotiations are no longer of interest
Hamas has stated that negotiations for a truce in Gaza are no longer of interest at this stage and called on the international community to pressure Israel to end the "war of hunger," following Israel's announcement of a plan to "conquer" the Palestinian territory.
Israeli army carried out several strikes yesterday on the Lebanon-Syria border
The Israeli air force carried out six strikes last night along the Lebanon-Syria border, according to our correspondent in the Bekaa Valley, Sarah Abdallah.
The first targeted the area around Janta, on the Syrian side of the border, and the second hit the Shaara area in the Anti-Lebanon mountain range, a border region. Three additional strikes then targeted the area around Janta. One more strike hit a remote mountainous zone between Serghaya and Flita, in the Qalamoun region.
Israeli night strikes target southern Lebanon
In the evening, the Israeli army also carried out four strikes on Tayr Harfa, in the Sour district, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon. Prefabricated structures were reportedly targeted.
After 11 p.m., Israeli drones fired a missile at a car scrapyard in Srifa, also in the Sour district.
Israeli drones flying over southern Lebanon
Israeli drones have been flying over southern Lebanon up to Saida since last night, according to our correspondent in the region.
☕Good morning and welcome to our live blog, stay tuned for updates on the situation in Lebanon and the rest of the Middle East. Including the war in Gaza, strikes on Yemen and Syria.
You have reached your article limit
Get the biggest stories at the smallest price!
Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of
$12.9
This article is only available to L’Orient Today subscribers.
Already have an account? Login here