Press Martyrs Day: Journalists call for justice after Israeli violations

As it does each year, Lebanon marks May 6 as Press Martyrs Day — a commemoration first established to honor the intellectuals executed during World War I by Ottoman occupiers. Over time, especially after the Lebanese Civil War and the end of Syrian tutelage, the focus shifted to journalists killed in the line of duty, including those assassinated, many of whom were believed to have been targeted by the Assad regime and its Lebanese allies.In 2025, however, the day takes on renewed significance as Lebanon emerges from a 13-month war between Hezbollah and Israel (October 2023-November 2024)."The Israeli aggression has ended, but the photos documenting its atrocities are still there, and the memory of our killed colleagues will always be present," said photojournalist Fadel Itani.According to figures from the SKeyes Center for Media...

