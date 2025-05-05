INTERNATIONAL JAZZ WEEK
The Makram Aboul Hosn Octet and the many-armed art of jazz
Speaking after a show during Lebanon’s International Jazz Week, the bandleader says the ensemble is finding its sound, playing original music and lesser-known jazz standards.
L'Orient Today / By Jim Quilty, 05 May 2025 19:17
BEIRUT — The Makram Aboul Hosn Octet seemed oddly configured. With his double bass, the bandleader stood center stage, alongside Charbel Sawma on electric bass guitar. Immediately to Sawma’s left, his twin Abdo mans a battery of drums, as does Pavlo Wardini, just to his left.If the right side of the stage suggested redundancy, the left was reassuringly familiar. Veteran sax players Tom Hornig and Nidal Abou Samra anchor the brass section with an assured Joe Khoury. Many of the performers in this octet are youthful, including Christelle Njeim, whose metallophone (whether bowed or hammered) seemed a surprising complement to the band’s testosterone-driven horns and percussion.Once the music started at this International Jazz Week show at Metro al-Madina, the ensemble’s musical range and gestalt drowned out any lopsided appearance. Wardini...
