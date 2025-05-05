Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

JUSTICE

ICJ rejects Sudan's complaint against Emirates


By AFP, 05 May 2025 16:59

View from inside the International Court of Justice, May 24, 2024. (Credit: Nick Gammon/AFP.)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared on Monday that it is rejecting Sudan's complaint accusing the United Arab Emirates of complicity in genocide, stating it is "manifestly incompetent" to rule on the matter.

In March, Khartoum brought action against the Emirates before the ICJ in The Hague, accusing them of complicity in genocide against the Masalit community, due to their alleged support of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who are fighting the Sudanese army.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared on Monday that it is rejecting Sudan's complaint accusing the United Arab Emirates of complicity in genocide, stating it is "manifestly incompetent" to rule on the matter.

In March, Khartoum brought action against the Emirates before the ICJ in The Hague, accusing them of complicity in genocide against the Masalit community, due to their alleged support of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who are fighting the Sudanese army.

On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read