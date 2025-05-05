ICJ rejects Sudan's complaint against Emirates

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared on Monday that it is rejecting Sudan's complaint accusing the United Arab Emirates of complicity in genocide, stating it is "manifestly incompetent" to rule on the matter.

In March, Khartoum brought action against the Emirates before the ICJ in The Hague, accusing them of complicity in genocide against the Masalit community, due to their alleged support of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who are fighting the Sudanese army.