All 133 elector cardinals have arrived in Rome

All 133 elector cardinals, under the age of 80, who are set to elect the new pope during the conclave beginning Wednesday, have arrived in Rome, the Vatican said Monday.

They will convene in the Sistine Chapel starting at 4:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday and will continue voting in secrecy until one of them obtains a two-thirds majority and becomes the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.