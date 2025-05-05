Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

VATICAN

All 133 elector cardinals have arrived in Rome


By AFP, 05 May 2025 15:50

The Thai Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovitvanij arrives in Rome for the congregation meeting at the Vatican on May 5, 2025. (Credit: Andreas Solaro/AFP.)

All 133 elector cardinals, under the age of 80, who are set to elect the new pope during the conclave beginning Wednesday, have arrived in Rome, the Vatican said Monday.

They will convene in the Sistine Chapel starting at 4:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday and will continue voting in secrecy until one of them obtains a two-thirds majority and becomes the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

All 133 elector cardinals, under the age of 80, who are set to elect the new pope during the conclave beginning Wednesday, have arrived in Rome, the Vatican said Monday.

They will convene in the Sistine Chapel starting at 4:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday and will continue voting in secrecy until one of them obtains a two-thirds majority and becomes the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read