Aoun: Bassil attempted without success to 'eliminate' me in Haret Hreik

BEIRUT — The Baabda deputy Alain Aoun stated Monday that during the municipal election in Haret Hreik, in southern Beirut's suburb, "the president of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Deputy Gebran Bassil, launched a war of elimination against me, but did not succeed."

The term "war of elimination" refers to a phase at the end of the Lebanese civil war, when in 1989, violent clashes occurred in the Christian areas between Michel Aoun, founder of the FPM and then head of a military government since 1988, and the Lebanese Forces of Samir Geagea.

Asked to comment on the channel al-Jadeed about the first phase of the Lebanese municipal elections which took place Sunday in Mount Lebanon, Alain Aoun reflected on the victory of the list he supported, which included family representatives, in this locality, which is part of his Baabda constituency, against the one backed by the FPM Amal and Hezbollah in the southern suburb.

Alain Aoun was an important figure in the FPM until August 2024, when he was expelled from his party. His frequent disagreements with the FPM president, Gebran Bassil, had long been public. He was elected in the FPM bloc in 2022.

"Yesterday's (Sunday) election was an important test, and lessons should be drawn from it," He continued during the interview. "There should not have been a war of elimination against me or against the families in the locality," he added, noting that "the Amal and Hezbollah should also learn from this and not deal with other parties with arrogance."

These municipal elections, taking place in May 2025 with a three-year delay due to the crises that have rocked the country, are seen by many as carrying valuable indications ahead of the spring 2026 legislative elections, in a country undergoing significant changes due to recent major upheavals on the domestic scene and in the region, especially after the 2023-2024 war between Hezbollah and Israel.