Belgian tourist and her son die in floods south of Amman


By AFP, 05 May 2025 12:57

A Belgian tourist and her son, who were missing for several hours, perished in floods in southern Jordan, local authorities announced Monday.

Rescue teams found "the bodies of a woman and her son, both of Belgian nationality, who had been reported missing after floods in the Choubak region, about 200 km south of Amman," according to a statement from the Directorate of General Security.

