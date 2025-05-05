Belgian tourist and her son die in floods south of Amman

A Belgian tourist and her son, who were missing for several hours, perished in floods in southern Jordan, local authorities announced Monday.
Rescue teams found "the bodies of a woman and her son, both of Belgian nationality, who had been reported missing after floods in the Choubak region, about 200 km south of Amman," according to a statement from the Directorate of General Security.
A Belgian tourist and her son, who were missing for several hours, perished in floods in southern Jordan, local authorities announced Monday.
Rescue teams found "the bodies of a woman and her son, both of Belgian nationality, who had been reported missing after floods in the Choubak region, about 200 km south of Amman," according to a statement from the Directorate of General Security.