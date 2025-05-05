19 deaths in multiple Israeli strikes on Gaza and Beit Lahiya reports Civil Defense

Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip announced Monday the deaths of 19 people in multiple Israeli strikes in the northern Palestinian territory, according to a spokesperson for the rescue service.

"Our teams found 15 martyrs and 10 injured, the majority of whom are children and women, following an Israeli strike on three apartments in the northwest of Gaza City," the spokesperson, Mahmoud Bassal, told AFP.

Additionally, "four martyrs and four injured were extracted from a house in the city of Beit Lahiya," in the northern Gaza Strip, he added.