Syria detains head of Palestinian group based in Damascus: Faction officials

Officials from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) said Syrian authorities on Saturday detained the head of the faction, which was close to the ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad's government.
An official from the Damascus-based faction, requesting anonymity as the matter is sensitive, told AFP that "secretary-general Talal Naji was arrested" in the capital. A second official confirmed the arrest, while a third source from the faction said, "Naji was asked... to report to one of the security branches and has not returned. Most likely, he was arrested."
