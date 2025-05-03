Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA-PFLP

Syria detains head of Palestinian group based in Damascus: Faction officials


AFP / 03 May 2025 16:57

Syrian security forces stand guard on the road leading to the airport in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana on April 29, 2025. (Credit: Rami Sayed/AFP)

Officials from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) said Syrian authorities on Saturday detained the head of the faction, which was close to the ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad's government.

An official from the Damascus-based faction, requesting anonymity as the matter is sensitive, told AFP that "secretary-general Talal Naji was arrested" in the capital. A second official confirmed the arrest, while a third source from the faction said, "Naji was asked... to report to one of the security branches and has not returned. Most likely, he was arrested."

