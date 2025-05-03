Israel carries out 2 drone strikes in southern Lebanon; Yemen prime minister resigns | Live

The Israeli army is “deployed in southern Syria” and bombed the outskirts of Hama.

At least 11 killed in a strike in Khan Younis, Gaza.

Naim Qassem rejects any plans for normalization with Israel.

More than 20 Israeli strikes targeted military sites across Syria overnight from Friday to Saturday.

The home of the doctor and Shiite activist opposing Hezbollah, Hady Mourad, was targeted with a rocket in Brital.