In times of conflict, protecting journalists is protecting the truth

On May 3 of every year, we commemorate World Press Freedom Day, an occasion to reaffirm a fundamental truth: freedom of expression is a cornerstone for promoting and protecting human rights.Yet, journalists around the world, especially in our region, continue to face intimidation, violence and even death simply for carrying out their duty to seek, convey and share the truth.During times of armed conflict, the risks faced by journalists, photographers and media workers are compounded, as these people risk their lives daily to bring the facts to the world's attention. Often, they pay a heavy price, with many being deliberately targeted, a grave violation of international humanitarian law and human rights law. Read more Over a year of deadly Israeli attacks on journalists in Lebanon International humanitarian law affirms that...

