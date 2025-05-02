Freedom Flotilla: ship carrying aid for Gaza targeted by Israel off Malta

Activists from the Freedom Flotilla claimed that one of their ships loaded with humanitarian aid en route to the Gaza Strip was attacked on Friday by Israeli drones in international waters off Malta.

"At 00:23 Maltese time (22:23 GMT), the Conscience, a ship of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was directly attacked in international waters," the organization stated in a press release. "Armed drones attacked the front of an unarmed civilian ship twice, causing a fire and a significant breach in the hull," it added, attributing the attack to Israel.