Freedom Flotilla: ship carrying aid for Gaza targeted by Israel off Malta

Activists from the Freedom Flotilla claimed that one of their ships loaded with humanitarian aid en route to the Gaza Strip was attacked on Friday by Israeli drones in international waters off Malta.
"At 00:23 Maltese time (22:23 GMT), the Conscience, a ship of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was directly attacked in international waters," the organization stated in a press release. "Armed drones attacked the front of an unarmed civilian ship twice, causing a fire and a significant breach in the hull," it added, attributing the attack to Israel.
Israel has not immediately commented on these allegations.
"Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer for violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian ship in international waters," said the group. According to the activists, power was cut off on the ship after this strike, which seemed to target the generator. No injuries were reported. After sending a distress signal, Cyprus and Italy each dispatched a ship to the scene, according to the press release.
Activists from 21 countries are on board the ship, participating in what they call a "mission to challenge the illegal and deadly blockade of Gaza imposed by Israel and to deliver desperately needed vital humanitarian aid."
Israel has blocked all aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip since March 2, amid a war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. Humanitarian operations in Gaza are "on the brink of total collapse," the International Committee of the Red Cross warned on Friday. The World Health Organization called the situation in Gaza an "abomination" on Thursday, expressing anger at the inaction in helping its population.
In 2010, Israel launched a deadly assault on a ship from an international aid flotilla coming from Turkey to try to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza.