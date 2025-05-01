At least 73 killed in 2 days of sectarian violence in Syria

At least 73 people have been killed in Syria in two days of sectarian violence, most of the victims being Druze fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported Thursday.

According to the NGO, 30 members of the security forces of the Islamist regime and affiliated fighters were killed, as well as 15 Druze fighters and one civilian during clashes in the suburbs of Jaramana and Sahnaya, near Damascus, on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the province of Sweida (south), a stronghold of the Druze community near Israel, 27 other Druze fighters were killed on Wednesday, according to the SOHR.