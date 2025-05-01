15 Druze fighters killed Wednesday in 'ambush' near Damascus: SOHR

At least 15 Druze fighters were killed Wednesday in an ambush near Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported Thursday.

Fighting had taken place on Wednesday in Sahnaya, near Damascus, between armed groups linked to the Sunni Islamist power and Druze fighters, before a return to a precarious calm. The 15 Druze fighters, who were heading to Sahnaya, were targeted "by security forces and armed men affiliated with them," according to the NGO.