Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SYRIA

Israel says: struck 'extremist group' in Syria to protect Druze


By AFP, 30 April 2025 13:03

Two women walk in an area controlled by the new Islamist forces of the Syrian government, in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana, on April 29, 2025, after the sectarian clashes of the night. (Credit Rami al Sayed/AFP.)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister stated Wednesday that Israel conducted a strike in Syria against an "extremist group" to send a "strong message" to authorities to protect the Druze community.

"The Israeli army carried out a warning action and struck the organization of an extremist group preparing to attack the Druze population of the town of Sahnaya, in the Damascus region," Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement. "At the same time, a strong message was sent to the Syrian regime: Israel expects it to act to protect the Druze community," the text adds.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister stated Wednesday that Israel conducted a strike in Syria against an "extremist group" to send a "strong message" to authorities to protect the Druze community.

"The Israeli army carried out a warning action and struck the organization of an extremist group preparing to attack the Druze population of the town of Sahnaya, in the Damascus region," Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement. "At the same time, a strong message was sent to the Syrian regime: Israel expects it to act to protect the Druze community," the text adds.

On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read