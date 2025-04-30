Israel says: struck 'extremist group' in Syria to protect Druze

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister stated Wednesday that Israel conducted a strike in Syria against an "extremist group" to send a "strong message" to authorities to protect the Druze community.

"The Israeli army carried out a warning action and struck the organization of an extremist group preparing to attack the Druze population of the town of Sahnaya, in the Damascus region," Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement. "At the same time, a strong message was sent to the Syrian regime: Israel expects it to act to protect the Druze community," the text adds.