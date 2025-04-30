European Film Festival starts today in Beirut: Discover our selection

From April 30 to May 11, the 29th edition of the European Film Festival will light up the screens of Metropolis Cinema in Mar Mikhael with more than 35 films, special guests, concerts, tributes and a steadfast passion for the seventh art. The festival is organized by the European Union delegation in Lebanon, in partnership with the Metropolis Cinema Association and EU member state embassies.

Opening with a Cannes favorite

The festival will open with Flow by Gints Zilbalodis, a Latvian sensation unveiled at Cannes in 2024. The silent animated feature — which won the 2025 Oscar for Best Animated Feature and more than 50 international awards — follows a cat navigating a dreamlike, submerged world.

The film promises to set the tone for a festival focused on innovation and emotion. The opening night is by invitation only, ahead of the film’s national release on May 8.

This year’s lineup includes 21 feature films from across Europe, offering Lebanese audiences a bold and varied look at contemporary European cinema. Among them are several festival prizewinners, including two animated films for younger viewers. Special "movie-snack" screenings will be held for children from underserved communities.

Alongside the European selections, 12 short films by emerging Lebanese filmmakers will compete for awards. Two winners will be selected to attend a European film festival, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut and the French Institute of Lebanon.

Cinema as a living experience

Among the festival’s standout events is Voyage to the Land of Fairies, a hybrid of concert and screening. The duo Catherine Vincent will reinterpret four enchanting short films by Georges Méliès and Lotte Reiniger in a musical, humorous, and poetic cine-concert, blending shadow theater and melodic storytelling.

The festival also includes two special screenings with a focus on memory. Spanish classic Jamón Jamón by Bigas Luna will be shown in its restored version, with actor Jordi Mollà in attendance. The closing night on May 11 will feature the digitized version of Youssef Maalouf’s Abou Salim, the Messenger of Love, a tribute to the beloved TV icon, who will attend the screening.





A poster that speaks Beirut

This year’s festival poster, designed by Natasha Simonian, captures Beirut’s raw energy: stray cats, tangled wires, and a city suspended between daily poetry and chaos. The design was chosen through an online competition, reflecting the festival’s spirit of community and openness.

Screenings will also reach audiences beyond Beirut, with events planned in Saida, Tripoli and Jounieh.

Four must-see feature films

The Story of Souleymane – Boris Lojkine (France)

Monday, May 5 at 6 p.m. & Thursday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

In the streets of Paris, Souleymane rehearses his story in preparation for an asylum interview. This poignant portrait of a suspended migrant, awarded at Cannes, stands out for its intensity and emotional depth.

The Poet’s Fiancée – Yolande Moreau (Belgium)

Wednesday, May 7 at 9 p.m.

In her inherited family home, Mireille hosts three eccentric tenants who disturb her solitude and stir romantic memories. A delicately offbeat comedy, true to Moreau’s style.

The End – Joshua Oppenheimer (Denmark)

Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

In a post-apocalyptic world, a family lives sealed in a bunker. The arrival of a stranger disrupts their balance. With Tilda Swinton, this philosophical chamber piece is haunting and provocative.

Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush – Andreas Dresen (Germany)

Thursday, May 1 at 8:30 p.m. & Saturday, May 10 at 4 p.m.

A Turkish-German mother fights to free her son from Guantanamo. A moving and satirical courtroom drama, awarded the Silver Bear in Berlin.

Lebanese shorts in competition

Collective screening: Saturday, May 3 at 8 p.m. – Metropolis, Mar Mikhael

The Past Is Calling – Perla Geagea

In a deserted Beirut home, an exiled voice returns to haunt the walls in a poetic audiovisual elegy.

Remains – Christine Bou Zein

A silent meditation on what’s left when everything is lost — haunting and understated.

Bitter Greens, Tangled Roots – Abdallah Dannaoui

A phone call between an exiled brother and sister rekindles memories of a vanished Lebanon.

Sensitive Strings – Amal Ghamlooch

A musician takes the stage one final time in a heartfelt, unadorned farewell.

Awards will be announced during the closing ceremony on Sunday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Abou Salim, the Messenger of Love.

For Young Audiences: A Galactic Adventure

Diplodocus – Wojtek Wawszczyk (Poland)

Saturday, May 10 at 12 p.m.

A small dinosaur capable of interplanetary travel sets out to find his parents. Packed with quirky characters and kinetic animation, this interstellar journey is perfect for children aged 8 and up.

Festival Information

Location: Metropolis Cinema, Mar Mikhael

Metropolis Cinema, Mar Mikhael Dates: April 30 – May 11, 2025

April 30 – May 11, 2025 Tickets: 400,000 Lebanese liras, available at AntoineTicketing.com or at the cinema

400,000 Lebanese liras, available at AntoineTicketing.com or at the cinema Opening night: By invitation only