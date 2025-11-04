MP Saliba announces court to halt construction near endangered monk seal cave

Lebanese MP Najat Aoun Saliba issued a statement Tuesday announcing that the urgent matters judge has halted all excavation and construction activities near the endangered Monk Seal Cave in Amchit, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The ruling comes after a petition submitted by Saliba and attorney Fared Sami Abi Younes, with legal representation from lawyer Chukri Haddad, in collaboration with the Social Economic Institute for Development, according to NNA.

Excavation at the site had resumed on Oct. 15, ending a suspension in place since March 14. The earlier halt followed a State Shura Council decision to suspend the villa’s construction permit after the environmental NGO Terre-Liban filed an appeal.

The organization warned that the project threatened the cave below, which is a key breeding site for the monk seal, a species known for returning to its birthplace.

Saliba emphasized that the "cave serves as a vital habitat for the endangered monk seal, and any disturbances to the site would directly threaten Lebanon's marine environment." She called on the Ministries of Environment and Public Works to "take a firm stance on the issue, urging them not to show leniency in protecting the area."

Furthermore, Saliba appealed to the Amchit Municipality and security forces to "immediately enforce the ruling and take all necessary measures to safeguard the cave, stressing that it is a national environmental treasure that cannot be replaced."

She concluded by reaffirming that "the protection of the Monk Seal Cave is the responsibility of the state and a right for future generations."

Local media and social media users have identified the project as a planned villa reportedly belonging to former Future TV presenter Roula Bahnam.

L’Orient Today attempted to reach Bahnam several times since excavation works resumed, but received no response and could not independently confirm her ownership of the property.