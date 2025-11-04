Peru breaks off diplomatic relations with Mexico after ex-PM flees to Mexican embassy

Peru decided to break off diplomatic relations with Mexico, the Andean nation's foreign minister said on Monday, after Peru's former prime minister holed up in the Mexican embassy in the country to request asylum.

Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela told journalists that Peruvian officials learned earlier in the day that former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, who served under President Pedro Castillo, had fled to the embassy.

Mexico's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"In response to this unfriendly act, and taking into account the repeated occasions in which the current and former presidents of that country have interfered in the internal affairs of Peru, the Peruvian government has decided today to break diplomatic relations with Mexico," de Zela said.

Chavez was facing criminal charges for her alleged role in Castillo's attempt to dissolve Congress in late 2022.

Castillo was ousted and remains under arrest. Chavez had been imprisoned since June 2023, but was released by a judge in September while her trial was underway.

Her lawyer, Raul Noblecilla, told local radio station RPP that he had not heard from his client in several days and was unaware of whether or not she had requested asylum.

Chavez's driver previously testified that she requested he take her to the Mexican embassy as Castillo's bid to break up Congress was underway, before returning to her office.

Chavez denied that she attempted to reach the embassy then, and has denied knowing about Castillo's plan to dissolve the legislature. Prosecutors have requested a 25-year sentence.