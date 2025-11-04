Continued deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza and southern Lebanon; Pressure on Hamas and Hezbollah mounts: Everything you need to know this Tuesday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:Today — Senior and local government officials are scheduled to meet with U.N. and World Bank representatives in Saida today for a first meeting to address reconstruction in southern Lebanon.Today — Red Cross officials together with Hamas search for remaining hostage bodies using Egyptian equipment.9:00 a.m. — The Regional Network for Social Responsibility to hold conference entitled "Corporate Social Responsibility and Social Welfare: Effective Partnerships in Challenging Environments."9:30 a.m. — The Episcopal Committee for Media, chaired by Bishop Antoine Nabil Andari, to hold press conference to launch...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:Today — Senior and local government officials are scheduled to meet with U.N. and World Bank representatives in Saida today for a first meeting to address reconstruction in southern Lebanon.Today — Red Cross officials together with Hamas search for remaining hostage bodies using Egyptian equipment.9:00 a.m. — The Regional Network for Social Responsibility to hold conference entitled "Corporate Social Responsibility and Social Welfare: Effective Partnerships in Challenging Environments."9:30 a.m. — The Episcopal Committee for Media, chaired by Bishop Antoine Nabil Andari, to hold press conference...

