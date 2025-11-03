Supreme Leader says cooperation with US not possible while it backs Israel

Cooperation between Iran and the United States is not possible as long as Washington continues to support Israel and to maintain military bases and interfere in the Middle East region, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday.
His comments were reported by state media.
