President receives German FM in first visit to Damascus

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa received German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday and discussed bilateral ties with Berlin, which welcomed a large number of Syrian refugees during the country's 14-year civil war.

It was Wadepul's first trip to Syria, though his predecessor Annalena Baerbock previously visited on two occasions, most recently in March to reopen the German embassy in Damascus.

The ministry said in a statement that Sharaa received Wadephul and a German delegation in the capital, where they discussed bilateral relations "as well as ways to enhance cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian fields."

Wadephul said in a statement released by his ministry that "with the overthrow of the Assad dictatorship, the people of Syria have entered a new era", referring to ousted leader Bashar al-Assad.

Wadephul and the German delegation will also head to Lebanon and Bahrain during this Middle East trip, the ministry said.

Syria has been ruled by a new Islamist-led government since the overthrow of Assad in December.

Its relations with the West have warmed, with the United States lifting sanctions and European governments developing closer ties.

However, Syria has seen continued unrest, including clashes between different religious and ethnic groups often involving the new government's security forces and their allies.

"Syria faces immense challenges," Wadephul said. "It needs a government that guarantees all citizens, regardless of gender, religious, ethnic or social affiliation, a life of dignity and security."

Germany has a large Syrian community, with hundreds of thousands settling there after fleeing the civil war.

"Many have not only found protection here, but also a new home," Wadephul said.

"Some are also considering returning to Syria to rebuild their country. I would like to deepen this special relationship between our countries together with our partners in Syria."

As the German government looks to crack down on migration to curb the rise of the far-right AfD, its leaders have sought to resume deportations to Syria.

According to the United Nations, one million Syrian refugees have returned from abroad since the fall of Assad.