Israel kills 90 in post-truce strikes on Gaza; Ortagus calls for de-escalation in Beirut visit: Everything you need to know this Wednesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Wednesday, Oct. 29.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 29 October 2025 09:14
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:6 a.m. The General Directorate of Public Security coordinates another government's planned return of Syrian refugees leaving from the Lebanon-Syria Masnaa border crossing, in partnership with the Syrian state and UNHCR, IOM, the Lebanese Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations.9:30 a.m. Arab Media Forum "Media and Development... Partners of the Present, Alliance of the Future," sponsored and attended by President Joseph Aoun.9:30 a.m. Launch of the document on standard operating procedures for identifying, assisting and protecting victims of human trafficking in Lebanon, organized by the Ministry...
