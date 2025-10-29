Israel kills 90 in post-truce strikes on Gaza; Ortagus calls for de-escalation in Beirut visit: Everything you need to know this Wednesday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:6 a.m. The General Directorate of Public Security coordinates another government's planned return of Syrian refugees leaving from the Lebanon-Syria Masnaa border crossing, in partnership with the Syrian state and UNHCR, IOM, the Lebanese Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations.9:30 a.m. Arab Media Forum "Media and Development... Partners of the Present, Alliance of the Future," sponsored and attended by President Joseph Aoun.9:30 a.m. Launch of the document on standard operating procedures for identifying, assisting and protecting victims of human trafficking in Lebanon, organized by the Ministry...

