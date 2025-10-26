1 killed in Israeli strike on Nuseirat, Islamic Jihad denies 'planning attack'

At least one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike carried out Saturday evening in Gaza, for which the military said it had targeted a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), despite the ongoing cease-fire in the enclave brokered by the United States.

The strike, which hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, also left four people wounded, according to a source at al-Awda hospital cited by Al Jazeera.

For its part, the Israeli military said it carried out the attack against a member of Islamic Jihad “who was planning to carry out an imminent attack on Israeli army troops,” according to a statement by the military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee.

'False accusations'

In response to these allegations, the Palestinian group issued its own statement Sunday denying its armed wing had such intentions, denouncing "false accusations" and “slander.”

"The Israeli army’s claim that al-Quds Brigade members in Nuseirat were preparing yesterday for an imminent action is pure invention and fabrication by which the occupation is seeking to justify its aggression and its violation of the cease-fire," the PIJ said, calling on countries mediating the cease-fire to "force" Israel to stop its attacks on the enclave.

Another notable statement today came from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who announced that the Israeli military had been ordered to begin destroying tunnels located on the Israeli side of the “yellow line” in Gaza — the part of the Palestinian enclave under its control as part of the current cease-fire.

In a message posted on X, Katz said destroying the tunnels is the army’s “central mission,” claiming that 60 percent of them were still intact. He added that the decision was taken after discussions with senior U.S. officials.

On Saturday, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 19 additional deaths, including four people directly targeted by Israeli strikes or gunfire.

In total, about 93 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the truce took effect on Oct. 11, along with 324 wounded and 464 bodies of previously killed individuals found under rubble.

This brings the official toll of the Israeli war against Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, to at least 68,519 killed and 170,382 wounded.