RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Russian aerial attack on Kyiv kills one, injures 10, officials say


/Reuters / By L'Orient Today staff, 25 October 2025 12:14

Ukrainian rescue workers search through rubble at the site of an airstrike in Lapaivka, in the Lviv region, on Oct. 5, 2025, amid Russia's war with Ukraine. (Photo: AFP/STRINGER)

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after Russian missiles and drones hit sites in Ukraine overnight, the head of the Kyiv city military administration said on Saturday.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the attack resulted in broken windows, damaged cars and a crater in the courtyard of a residential building," Tymur Tkachenko said in a post on Telegram about the damage in Kyiv.

The attacks also set off multiple fires and damaged a kindergarten, he added.

Ukraine's air force downed four of nine missiles and 50 of 62 drones launched in the attacks across Ukraine, it said in a separate statement posted on Telegram.

The air force reported five direct missile hits and 12 drone hits on 11 sites around the country.

