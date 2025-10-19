Fire in makeshift shelters for Syrian refugees in northern Lebanon

A fire broke out on Sunday in several makeshift houses with tin roofs, which shelter Syrian refugee families in the Beddawi area of northern Lebanon, according to our correspondent Michel Hallak. This location is near a Palestinian camp.

The Civil Defense was able to control the fire before it spread to all the homes, with the help of youth from the Beddawi Palestinian camp, the al-Chifa association, and local firefighters. The damage was limited to property.

Lebanon officially hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees on its territory since the start of the Syrian war in 2011. Since the regime change in Damascus last December, several thousand have returned home, but many remain discouraged by the situation in Syria.