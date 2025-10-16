Five Syrian Defense Ministry employees killed in attack on bus in Deir ez-Zor | LIVE

Gaza: Israel hands over 30 more Palestinian bodies, bringing the total to 120 since Friday
The Gaza Health Ministry announced that it had received the bodies of 30 Palestinians, bringing the total number of bodies handed over since Friday to 120, according to Reuters.
Attack on bus in Deir ez-Zor kills five Defense Ministry employees
An attack on a bus traveling in eastern Syria killed five Defense Ministry employees on Thursday, a ministry official told AFP.
"An explosive device detonated as a bus carrying guards from an oil facility affiliated with the Ministry of Defense was passing by, killing five of them and wounding 13 other people, including civilians," said the source, who requested anonymity.
According to state television, the explosion took place on the road between the cities of Deir ez-Zor and Mayadeen, located about 50 km apart in eastern Syria, near the border with Iraq.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a U.K.-based NGO with a vast network of sources in Syria, the perpetrators are "likely to be cells of the Islamic State (IS) organization."
Netanyahu threatens that 'fight is not over" in Gaza and the region
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the fight is not over" for his country, adding that he is "determined to secure the return of all hostages," during an official commemoration of the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.
"The fight is not over yet, but one thing is clear — anyone who raises a hand against us knows they will pay a heavy price," he said, according to AFP.
Speaking from the Mount Herzl cemetery, where nine of the 28 hostages' remains have been returned by Hamas to date, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel was "determined to secure the return of all hostages."
Netanyahu to hold 'security meeting' on issue of hostage returns
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a "security meeting" today on the issue of Hamas returning the remains of Israeli hostages still in Gaza, according to several Israeli media outlets.
Commemoration of Sinwar's death: Hamas reiterates promise to 'establish a fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.'
Exactly one year after Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, considered a mastermind behind the Oct. 7 attack, the group issued a statement paying tribute to the "martyr hero."
"Faithful to the promise made to the martyred leaders, the torch will not fall, it will remain high and carried by successive generations of our people, until the total liberation and establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital," Hamas wrote on Thursday.
"You have accomplished your mission, you have truly fought to bring down the flag of the [Israeli] enemy, break its strength, humiliate its leaders, and shake the foundations of its usurped entity," wrote the Palestinian movement, which has been called upon to disarm under the cease-fire agreement that came into effect last week.
Hamas believes that "the enemy, despite its brutality, has failed to achieve its aggressive objectives ..., it has been forced, humiliated, to accept the cease-fire and has only recovered its captives on the terms set by the resistance."
Israel will announce reopening of vital border crossing at 'a later date'
Israeli authorities have announced that the opening date of the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt will be announced "at a later date." COGAT, the Israeli Defense Ministry agency that oversees civilian activities in the Palestinian Territories, said the crossing would be open for "the movement of people only."
The date will be announced "at a later stage," "once the Israeli side, in coordination with the Egyptian side, has completed the necessary preparations for the opening of the crossing," it said in a statement.
Under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, this crossing should allow for the delivery of a greater volume of international aid to the Gaza Strip.
Washington offers reward to Gazan civilians who help locate the bodies of Israeli hostages
The United States has offered a financial reward to Gazans in exchange for their help in locating the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages, according to a senior U.S. adviser, quoted by Haaretz.
Hamas "did the right thing by returning all 20 hostages alive at once," he added on condition of anonymity during a press briefing. "We are not yet at the point where we believe the agreement has been violated," added one of his colleagues.
It was during the same press briefing that a U.S. official also indicated, as reported this morning, that Hamas "intends to honor the agreement" on the cease-fire and its terms.
Israel drops stun grenade on Ras al-Naqqoura
An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on the Ras al-Naqqoura area in southern Lebanon, reports our correspondent in the area.
Southern Lebanon: Israeli army targets farmer in Marjayoun, no injuries reported
The Israeli army fired at the outskirts of the village of Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil) from the Israeli-occupied position of Jabal Blat, reports our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
At the same time, an Israeli army drone targeted a farmer in the area of Ghassouna, east of Blida (Marjayoun). No injuries reported.
Gaza is in a state of 'total emergency,' warns UN humanitarian chief
U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher yesterday called on Israel to "immediately" open all access points to the Gaza Strip for humanitarian aid, stressing the "total emergency" of the situation after two years of war, in an interview with AFP.
"We want all crossings to be open and we want completely unhindered access," said Fletcher, who attended the international summit on Gaza held Monday in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt, and co-chaired by Donald Trump.
"We want this to happen immediately, as part of the agreement" on the Gaza cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, sponsored by the U.S. president and which came into effect on Oct. 10, he stressed.
Gaza: Hamas 'intends to honor the agreement' on the bodies of deceased hostages, according to senior US officials
Hamas intends to return the bodies of deceased hostages to Israel, as agreed in the Gaza deal, senior U.S. officials have said. "[Hamas] continue to tell us that they intend to honor the agreement," one of the senior officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters, according to AFP.
Hamas' armed wing said in a statement: "The resistance has abided by what was agreed upon and has handed over all the living captives it had, as well as the bodies it was able to retrieve."
Israel threatens to resume the war
The Red Cross received the coffins of two further deceased hostages last night and handed them over to the Israelis for forensic testing. They were identified earlier this morning as Inbar Hayman and Mohammad al-Atrash, according to a military statement quoted by AFP.
Until the latest handover of two coffins, 21 bodies of hostages remain in Gaza, according to Reuters. An international task force has been sent to help with the recovery efforts. U.S. President Trump has called retrieving the bodies a “gruesome process.”
