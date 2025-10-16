Five Syrian Defense Ministry employees killed in attack on bus in Deir ez-Zor | LIVE

Attack on bus in Deir ez-Zor kills five Defense Ministry employees

An attack on a bus traveling in eastern Syria killed five Defense Ministry employees on Thursday, a ministry official told AFP.

"An explosive device detonated as a bus carrying guards from an oil facility affiliated with the Ministry of Defense was passing by, killing five of them and wounding 13 other people, including civilians," said the source, who requested anonymity.

According to state television, the explosion took place on the road between the cities of Deir ez-Zor and Mayadeen, located about 50 km apart in eastern Syria, near the border with Iraq.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a U.K.-based NGO with a vast network of sources in Syria, the perpetrators are "likely to be cells of the Islamic State (IS) organization."

