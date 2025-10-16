Israel reopens Rafah as aid trucks roll in; threatens to resume war: Everything you need to know this Thursday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:Today: Hostage recovery efforts underway; second phase of cease-fire plan stalls until all bodies returned.10 a.m. — A session of the National Defense, Interior, and Municipalities Committee, chaired by MP Jihad al-Samad.11 a.m. — Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmad al-Hajjar participate in opening of the new civil defense center in the town of Barja (Shouf).12 p.m. — Minister of Information Paul Morcos receives U.N. Special Coordinator in Lebanon Jan Hennis-Plasschaert.1 p.m. — Meeting hosted by Hamas entitled "The Al-Aqsa Flood: A Review of Achievements and Challenges," at the Saha Village Hall,...

