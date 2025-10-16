Israel reopens Rafah as aid trucks roll in; threatens to resume war: Everything you need to know this Thursday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Thursday, Oct. 16.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 16 October 2025 09:26, updated at 09:27
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:Today: Hostage recovery efforts underway; second phase of cease-fire plan stalls until all bodies returned.10 a.m. — A session of the National Defense, Interior, and Municipalities Committee, chaired by MP Jihad al-Samad.11 a.m. — Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmad al-Hajjar participate in opening of the new civil defense center in the town of Barja (Shouf).12 p.m. — Minister of Information Paul Morcos receives U.N. Special Coordinator in Lebanon Jan Hennis-Plasschaert.1 p.m. — Meeting hosted by Hamas entitled "The Al-Aqsa Flood: A Review of Achievements and Challenges," at the Saha Village Hall,...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:Today: Hostage recovery efforts underway; second phase of cease-fire plan stalls until all bodies returned.10 a.m. — A session of the National Defense, Interior, and Municipalities Committee, chaired by MP Jihad al-Samad.11 a.m. — Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmad al-Hajjar participate in opening of the new civil defense center in the town of Barja (Shouf).12 p.m. — Minister of Information Paul Morcos receives U.N. Special Coordinator in Lebanon Jan Hennis-Plasschaert.1 p.m. — Meeting hosted by Hamas entitled "The Al-Aqsa Flood: A Review of Achievements and Challenges," at the...
On the same topic